VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN) Shares Acquired by Global Financial Private Client LLC

Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLNFree Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC owned approximately 0.14% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 84.7% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 10,816.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

BATS MLN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 182,235 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93.

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

