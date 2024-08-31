VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Bought by Mezzasalma Advisors LLC

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 81.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded up $5.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.46. 8,623,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,495,458. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $136.10 and a 52-week high of $283.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.72.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

