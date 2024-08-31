Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $8,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.43. 160,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.81 and a 200 day moving average of $127.50. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.51 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

