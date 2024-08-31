Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $61.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,058,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,207. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $61.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

