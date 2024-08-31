Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,070 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VEA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,128,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,868,435. The company has a market cap of $137.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average of $49.81. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $52.54.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

