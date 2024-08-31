Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Decreased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,389,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,554,000 after buying an additional 104,907 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $52.39 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $137.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

