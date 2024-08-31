Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,597,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 105,230 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $113,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.72. 4,305,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,395,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average is $43.04.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

