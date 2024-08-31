Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stock Holdings Increased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,862 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 2.5% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $19,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,957.1% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000.

Shares of VGK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.93. 1,452,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,156. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $71.11.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

