Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Dopkins Wealth Management LLC

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 3.2% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $375.55. The stock had a trading volume of 955,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,462. The company has a market capitalization of $129.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $392.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.09.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

