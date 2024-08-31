Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 307,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 272% from the previous session’s volume of 82,626 shares.The stock last traded at $249.01 and had previously closed at $248.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.54.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Industrials ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.