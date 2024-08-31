Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Fonville Wealth Management LLC

Fonville Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,432,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $5.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $573.97. 282,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,242. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $570.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $541.33. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $609.15. The firm has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

