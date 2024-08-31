Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Position Increased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.51. 1,495,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,154. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.16. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $78.04.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

