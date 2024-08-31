Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Holdings Lowered by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 369.3% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,279,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,032,000 after purchasing an additional 256,984 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,090,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT stock opened at $82.74 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $83.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.20.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

