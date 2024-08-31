Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) is Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,001,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $115,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,085,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,137,000 after buying an additional 28,998,773 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,877,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,002,000 after purchasing an additional 313,557 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 185.0% in the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,029,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,725 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,593,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,615,000 after acquiring an additional 182,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,634,000 after purchasing an additional 876,860 shares during the last quarter.

VGLT stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.50. 2,616,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,783. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.31. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2014 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

