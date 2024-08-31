Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.14. The stock had a trading volume of 318,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,624. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $258.29. The company has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

