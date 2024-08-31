Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,667,000 after acquiring an additional 98,144 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 467,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,713,000 after acquiring an additional 62,398 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 448,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,063,000 after acquiring an additional 31,584 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 447,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 425,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,288,000 after acquiring an additional 16,283 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.82. 78,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,773. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.97 and its 200-day moving average is $229.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $239.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

