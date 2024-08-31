Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Sets New 52-Week High at $164.45

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $164.45 and last traded at $164.39, with a volume of 109037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodds Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

