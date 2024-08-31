Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.154 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.48. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.31.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.