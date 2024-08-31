Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.154 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.48. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.31.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

