Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Position Increased by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $110,000. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 128,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 15,395 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter.

VMBS traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.82. The company had a trading volume of 952,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,577. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.48. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $47.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.154 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

