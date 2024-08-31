Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,264,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,680 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $96,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 6,263.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 87,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 86,180 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 123,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth about $368,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.60. The company had a trading volume of 322,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,496. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $82.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day moving average of $77.27.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.