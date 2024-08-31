Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Navalign LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 29,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $78.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,463. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $78.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.73.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

