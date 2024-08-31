Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,524,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,589,000 after acquiring an additional 448,368 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,919 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,726,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,066,000 after acquiring an additional 185,999 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,241,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,865,000 after acquiring an additional 69,346 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,386,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,449,000 after acquiring an additional 35,124 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,463. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.42 and its 200 day moving average is $76.73. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $78.49.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.