Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
VGSH stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.03. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $58.86.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
