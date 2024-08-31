Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,439,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 6.4% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Signaturefd LLC owned 0.58% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $313,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.42. The stock had a trading volume of 389,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,877. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.46. The stock has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $236.96.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

