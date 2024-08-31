Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $653,000. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 623.1% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $985,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.42. 389,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,877. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.46. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

