Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.45. 206,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,277. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.30. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $201.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

