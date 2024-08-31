Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Foster Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Foster Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $41,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.45. The stock had a trading volume of 206,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $201.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

