Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Tennessee acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,755,000. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $518.04. 5,436,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,066,479. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $519.40. The company has a market capitalization of $469.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $504.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.67.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

