Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,906,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,470 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 5.4% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Foster Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $137,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $74.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,037,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,665,681. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2239 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

