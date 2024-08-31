Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Foster Group Inc.

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2024

Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDFree Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,906,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,470 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 5.4% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Foster Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $137,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $74.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,037,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,665,681. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.35.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2239 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.