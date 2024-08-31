Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 886,400 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the July 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,666,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,341,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,622. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.95.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,054,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348,557 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 461.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,838,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265,102 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3,468.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,572,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,071 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,431,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745,665 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,943,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,151 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

