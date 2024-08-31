Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 886,400 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the July 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,666,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of BNDX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,341,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,622. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.95.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
