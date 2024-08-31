Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Trademark Financial Management LLC

Trademark Financial Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.76. 2,341,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,569,622. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.95.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

