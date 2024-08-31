Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4,103.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 113,212 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 30,098 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.37. 3,631,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,202. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $63.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.484 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

