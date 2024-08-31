Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Holdings Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,026,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Signaturefd LLC owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $182,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778,366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681,472 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,038,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,672 shares in the last quarter. First American Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $115,287,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,745.9% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,960,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,479 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,631,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,202. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.45. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $63.53. The stock has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.484 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

