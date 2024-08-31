Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,772.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,186 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,640,000 after purchasing an additional 35,520 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,649,000 after purchasing an additional 57,923 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 846.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 198,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,286,000 after buying an additional 177,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 159,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after buying an additional 11,138 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VPU traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.09. 111,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,146. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.42. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $165.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

