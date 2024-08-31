Vantage Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,574 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 625,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,285,000 after purchasing an additional 23,414 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,506,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 280,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,057,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,786,000.

FLRN traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $30.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,640. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.77. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $30.88.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

