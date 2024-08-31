Vantage Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,920 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,001,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,287,000 after buying an additional 578,083 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,686,139,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,909,000 after buying an additional 1,345,065 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,421,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,250,000 after buying an additional 1,105,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,644,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,413,000 after buying an additional 375,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.53.

PEP traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.88. 8,677,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,453,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

