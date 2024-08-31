Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 11883979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Vast Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 540.43.

Vast Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vast Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for copper, zinc, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania; and 100% interest the Manaila Polymetallic Mine covering an area of approximately 138.6 hectares located in Romania; 29.41% interest in the Blueberry Polymetallic Gold project located in Baia de Aries, Western Romania; and interests in other Romanian prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vast Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vast Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.