VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Buys 121 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 11.7% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $18,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 206.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,728,000 after buying an additional 183,480 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,580,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,602,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,729,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3,683.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 88,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 86,370 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.81. 327,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.64. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $291.61.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

