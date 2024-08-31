VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Has $628,000 Stock Position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $912,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 849,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWE stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $54.39. The stock had a trading volume of 240,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $55.47.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.40 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 7.65%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern Energy Group

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $35,720.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,593.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.