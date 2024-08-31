VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Sells 1,738 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lowered its position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 306.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.51 per share, with a total value of $74,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,485.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Chord Energy stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.43. The company had a trading volume of 947,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,392. Chord Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.35 and a fifty-two week high of $190.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.80.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $902.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.43 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 22.67%. Chord Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $226.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $234.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chord Energy

Chord Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.