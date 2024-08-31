Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $240.00 at Barclays

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.13.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $216.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.13. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $162.72 and a 12 month high of $236.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.73 million. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,278,430,000 after purchasing an additional 991,208 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,167,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,376,000 after buying an additional 122,546 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,934,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,123,000 after buying an additional 159,085 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $305,543,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,227,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,335,000 after acquiring an additional 182,762 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

