Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.57-1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $682-685 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $684.56 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.220-6.220 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $197.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $230.13.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE:VEEV opened at $216.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.13. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $162.72 and a fifty-two week high of $236.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

