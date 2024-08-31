Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CEO Sells $22,503.75 in Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $22,503.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,236,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ventas Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $62.11 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.76.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTR. Wolfe Research raised Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ventas

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Ventas by 407.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 135.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 30.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ventas by 1,247.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,452,000 after purchasing an additional 459,689 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ventas

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.