Veris Limited (ASX:VRS) Insider Karl Paganin Buys 478,506 Shares

Veris Limited (ASX:VRS – Get Free Report) insider Karl Paganin bought 478,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,532.77 ($14,549.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Veris Limited provides surveying and spatial data services primarily in Australia. The company provides an end-to-end spatial data solution, which includes data collection, analysis, interpretation, data hosting and access, modelling, and sharing and insights for clients. It offers engineering survey; engineering and property services; and town planning and urban design services.

