Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 927 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $495.89. 1,809,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $482.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.83 and a twelve month high of $510.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $2,689,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,320,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.72, for a total transaction of $1,075,521.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,198,300.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $2,689,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,320,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,185 shares of company stock worth $19,206,094. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target (up previously from $508.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.