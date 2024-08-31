VerusCoin (VRSC) Trading Up 5.9% Over Last Week

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.68 or 0.00002856 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $130.01 million and approximately $3,223.38 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 77,161,613 coins. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 77,158,488.96511675. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.65730413 USD and is up 1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,755.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

