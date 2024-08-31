Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Down 6.3%

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) traded down 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.42 and last traded at $15.57. 497,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,615,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Viasat from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.96.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 2,811,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $55,947,695.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,545,334 shares in the company, valued at $170,052,146.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Viasat by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,532,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,711,000 after purchasing an additional 348,166 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Viasat by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,449,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,806,000 after buying an additional 36,681 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,742,000 after buying an additional 118,902 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 1,145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 816,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,369,000 after buying an additional 750,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 25.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 796,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after acquiring an additional 162,804 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

