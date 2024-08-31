VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties makes up about 0.4% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,993,000 after acquiring an additional 19,788,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $460,431,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,871,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,674,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755,553 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,313,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VICI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $33.48. 5,545,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,006,041. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average is $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.92.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

