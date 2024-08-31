VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 1,888.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in VICI Properties by 254.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on VICI. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

VICI Properties Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VICI traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,545,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,006,041. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $33.51. The firm has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average is $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

