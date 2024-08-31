VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target Raised to $36.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

VICI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.44.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.50. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,674,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755,553 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 67,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in VICI Properties by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,528,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,793 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,993,000 after acquiring an additional 19,788,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in VICI Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,632,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,073,000 after purchasing an additional 201,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

